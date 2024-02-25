Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 471,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,767,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

