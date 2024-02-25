Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Takes $2.63 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 501,946 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 536,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 817,720 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

