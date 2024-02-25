Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Shares Up 1.4%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.15. 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

