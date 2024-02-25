Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SII opened at C$50.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$38.43 and a 1 year high of C$52.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.336 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

