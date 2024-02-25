Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.62.
In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946 in the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
