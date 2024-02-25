Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.62.

SPT opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,079,946. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 21.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

