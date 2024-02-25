Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.950 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,632. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.