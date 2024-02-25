Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.62. 6,845,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,133,304. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

