Status (SNT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20.65 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. Status has a market capitalization of $165.37 million and $20.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001498 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00014978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,689.67 or 0.99959842 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00214973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009523 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,261,091 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,261,091.39392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04326921 USD and is down -7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $52,618,707.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.