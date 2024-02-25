Step One Clothing Limited (STP) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 28th

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
About Step One Clothing
Step One Clothing Limited operates as a direct-to-consumer online retailer for men's underwear in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It offers men's underwear products, such as boxer briefs, trunks, and a boxer brief with a fly through its website, www.stepone.life. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.
