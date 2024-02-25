Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Stepan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.
Shares of Stepan stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.87. Stepan has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Stepan by 2,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
