Stifel Financial Corp Buys 38,687 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $27,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 55,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

CGDV opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

