Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

