Stifel Financial Corp Has $31.16 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 816,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,208 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $31,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 30.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

