Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Sempra worth $33,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 29.9% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Sempra by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sempra stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

