Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 97.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 111.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SF opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

