Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,983 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCO opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
