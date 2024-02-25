Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $1,704,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,899,876.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $87,576.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,981 shares of company stock worth $39,304,272 in the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Confluent by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.