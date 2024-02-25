Stifel Nicolaus Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $910.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $865.00 to $910.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $820.03.

Shares of NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $597.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.73. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

