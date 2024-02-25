Stifel Nicolaus Increases Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $17.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $722,352. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after buying an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pulmonx by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

