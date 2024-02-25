Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $330.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $410.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.24 and a 200-day moving average of $276.36. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

