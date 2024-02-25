StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Fluent Stock Down 5.4 %
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 288.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,102,743 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
