StockNews.com Downgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. Barclays has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $8.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 1,934.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 159,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Barclays by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 1,026.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 242,296 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Barclays by 171.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

