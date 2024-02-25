StockNews.com Downgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.75.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.9 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EXR opened at $140.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.03. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.