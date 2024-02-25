StockNews.com Downgrades Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Morningstar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORN

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN opened at $298.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.88 and a 200 day moving average of $258.60. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $301.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.92%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total transaction of $1,021,892.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,883,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,403,451.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total transaction of $2,110,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,908,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,128,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total transaction of $1,021,892.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,883,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,403,451.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,910 shares of company stock valued at $13,870,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.