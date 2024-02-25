StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.54. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 555,334 shares in the company, valued at $366,520.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,300 shares of company stock valued at $206,411 over the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PEDEVCO Corp. ( NYSE:PED Free Report ) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.