StockNews.com Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.
BHP Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Trading of BHP Group
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
