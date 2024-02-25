StockNews.com Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

About BHP Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in BHP Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

