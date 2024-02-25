StockNews.com Lowers National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

NYSE:NHI opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 11.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78,898 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

