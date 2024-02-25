StockNews.com Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) to Sell

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TFC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.