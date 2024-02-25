Stratis (STRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $181.27 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Stratis has a total market cap of $181.27 million and $53.75 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.78 or 0.05923306 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00071674 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00020452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,958,284 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

