Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $40.80 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001486 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,368.18 or 1.00014037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00216390 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036196 USD and is up 50.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

