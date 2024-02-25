Sui (SUI) Price Hits $1.64

Sui (SUI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Sui token can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sui has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $248.17 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,165,931,966 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,165,931,966.173846 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.62318692 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $262,152,798.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

