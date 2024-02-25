Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $41.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,978,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,688,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,978,000 after buying an additional 485,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,777,000 after buying an additional 1,137,500 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

