Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,575,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

