Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $9.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.
