Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.
