Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Aegis Financial Corp increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% in the third quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $518,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.