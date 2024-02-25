Surgery Partners (SGRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -103.25 and a beta of 2.74. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 168,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $5,622,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,417,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,289,000 after acquiring an additional 698,845 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,138 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,082,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,742,000 after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,658 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

