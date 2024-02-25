SVB Leerink Downgrades RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

RAPT stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $299.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

