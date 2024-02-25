Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Critical Comparison

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Portillo’s and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sweetgreen 1 2 5 0 2.50

Portillo’s presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.00%. Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.64%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Portillo’s has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.7% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 2.27% 3.98% 1.31% Sweetgreen -24.60% -25.18% -14.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portillo’s and Sweetgreen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $642.93 million 1.16 $10.85 million $0.26 51.73 Sweetgreen $549.59 million 2.34 -$190.44 million ($1.20) -9.54

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Sweetgreen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

