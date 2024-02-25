Symbol 1-Day Volume Reaches $526,393.12 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Symbol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market cap of $144.68 million and $526,393.12 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,309,263,294 coins and its circulating supply is 5,868,943,446 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

