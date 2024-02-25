Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $576.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $594.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $575.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $350.58 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.05 and its 200 day moving average is $500.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

