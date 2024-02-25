TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile
TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.
