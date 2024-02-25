Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Announces Earnings Results

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Talkspace updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Talkspace Stock Performance

NASDAQ TALK opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.16. Talkspace has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace in the third quarter worth $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Talkspace in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Talkspace in the first quarter worth $53,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

