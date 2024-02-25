Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.8 %

Target stock opened at $151.48 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

