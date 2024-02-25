TD Cowen Raises Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target to $47.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

