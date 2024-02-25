Telix Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Trading Down 10.3%

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 19,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 4,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops molecularly targeted radiation (MTR) products for cancer and rare diseases in Australia, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, and the United States. The company focuses on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using MTR. Its lead products include TLX591-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX250-CDx that is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of renal (kidney) cancer; TLX101-CDx for the diagnosis and treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); TLX66-CDx to treat bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases; TLX250, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of kidney cancer; TLX591, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the diagnosis and treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; TLX101 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma (brain cancer); and TLX66, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of bone marrow conditioning and rare diseases.

