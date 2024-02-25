Tellor Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.62 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $114.91 or 0.00223723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $293.36 million and approximately $22.62 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,596,409 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,552,999 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

