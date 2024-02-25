Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million.
Tellurian Stock Performance
TELL stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tellurian
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
About Tellurian
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
