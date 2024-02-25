Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $51,977.97 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $51,977.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,419.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.58 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $56,568,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after purchasing an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after purchasing an additional 680,477 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. Susquehanna upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

