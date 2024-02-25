Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant updated its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-6.650 EPS.

Tennant Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $106.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.06. Tennant has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,122,000 after purchasing an additional 119,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tennant by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 59,179 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

